'Not Aware': UN Dismisses Russian Claim Of Biological Weapons Programme In Ukraine

Russia on Thursday accused the US of "military-biological activities" in Ukraine. (File)

The United Nations is "not aware" of any biological weapons program in Ukraine, a disarmament official said Thursday after Russia accused the United States of "military-biological activities" there and called for a UN probe.

"We are aware that the Russian Federation has filed an official complaint... regarding allegations of biological weapons programs in Ukraine," Adedeji Ebo, the UN's Deputy High Representative for Disarmament Affairs told the Security Council.

"As high representative Izumi Nakamitsu informed the council in March, and May of this year the United Nations is not aware of any such biological weapons programs," he said, noting that the UN had no mandate or technical capacity to investigate.

