"Greatest Sh*t Show": Norway Firm Stops Fuel Supply To US Over Trump vs Zelensky

A Norwegian oil and shipping company has announced an immediate halt to fuel supplies for US military forces docking in the country's ports. This decision comes in direct response to the recent contentious meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday.

In the aftermath, Haltbakk Bunkers, which supplied approximately 3,000,000 litres of fuel to the US military in 2024, issued a scathing statement on Facebook.

"Today we have witnessed the greatest 'sh*t show' ever presented live on television, by the current American president and his vice president," the company wrote. "Huge credit to the president of Ukraine for restraining himself and for keeping calm even though the USA put on a backstabbing TV show. It made us sick. Short and sweet."

"As a result, we have decided to immediately STOP as fuel provider to American forces in Norway and their ships calling Norwegian ports," they declared.

The post has since been deleted reportedly following heavy traffic on the company's page.

Trump-Zelensky Meeting

The high-stakes Oval Office meeting, initially aimed at discussing potential peace negotiations with Russia and future US access to Ukraine's mineral resources, quickly devolved into a tense exchange. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance openly criticised President Zelensky, accusing him of jeopardising global security by resisting a peace treaty with Russia and displaying a lack of gratitude toward US support. The talks ended abruptly without the expected minerals agreement being signed.

"We Have A Moral Compass"

Haltbakk Bunkers' owner, chairman, and CEO, Gunnar Gran, stood firm on the decision in an interview with Norwegian outlet Kystens.

"As you probably understand, not a litre will be delivered until Trump is finished," Mr Gran said.

The company publicly appealed, "We encourage all Norwegians and Europeans to follow our example. Slava Ukrainia."

Mr Gran said, "We support Ukraine. We have many Ukrainian employees, and we know how terribly this war affects them and their families."

Based in Aure, Norway, Haltbakk Bunkers specializes in supplying fuel products, lubricants, aquaculture disinfectants, and oil spill dispersants. While its direct engagements with US forces in Norway have been limited, the US Marine Corps relies on commercial partners for logistical support during exercises and crisis responses in the region.

Government's Statement

The Norwegian government has not issued a similar directive.

Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Store, said that it's too early to conclude the meeting alone. "We now have five to six weeks of Trump as president. I think we still have to work on understanding the consequences of the style, the actions, and the words they use," Mr Store told NRK.

Not The First Business Stand Against A War

Gunnar Gran doesn't believe the fuel boycott will "upset anyone". "It's simply moral support," he said.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the company had already ceased dealings with Russian entities, resulting in significant revenue losses.

"It gave a lot of our competitors a lot of extra revenue. We lost a lot of revenue. But we have a moral compass," Mr Gran told Kystens.

"Now the United States is excluded based on their behaviour towards the Ukrainians," he said, adding, "we choose our customers."