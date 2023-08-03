Norway Added To Russia's 'Unfriendly' Foreign States List

This addition follows Putin's various responses to international dissent and diplomatic blowback

Russia has added Norway to its list of foreign states that have committed so-called "unfriendly" acts against Russian diplomatic missions, news agencies reported on Thursday.

Countries on the list are limited in the number of local staff they can hire in Russia, with Norway restricted to 27, state news agency RIA Novosti said.

Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats for alleged spying in April, and Russia responded by ordering out 10 Norwegian diplomats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)