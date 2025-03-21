North Korea's Kim Jong Un Oversees Test Of Anti-Aircraft Missile System

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of the country's latest anti-aircraft missile system on Thursday, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

Kim thanked what was referred to as a research group for the system and said the test-firing showed the system was "highly reliable" and its combat response was "advantageous," KCNA said.

The test conducted by North Korea's Missile Administration was to examine the performance of a system whose production has already begun, according to the report.

KCNA did not specify where the test was held, but said Kim was joined by members of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)