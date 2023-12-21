Kim Jong Un Warns Of 'Nuclear Attack' When Enemy Provokes It With Nukes

Kim Joong Un made the remark as he met with soldiers under the military's missile bureau,

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said Pyongyang would not hesitate with a nuclear attack when an enemy provokes it with nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday.

Kim made the remark as he met with soldiers under the military's missile bureau over its recent launching drill of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), KCNA news agency said.

