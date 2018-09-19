North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Visit Seoul ''In Near Future''

Kim Jong Un shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in before the summit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Wednesday that he would make a trip to Seoul "in the near future" in what would be the first such visit since the partition of the Korean Peninsula decades ago.

"I promised (South Korean) President Moon Jae-in that I will visit Seoul in the near future," Kim said during a joint press conference after a summit between the two leaders in Pyongyang.