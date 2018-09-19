North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Visit Seoul ''In Near Future''

"I promised (South Korean) President Moon Jae-in that I will visit Seoul in the near future," Kim said during a joint press conference after a summit between the two leaders in Pyongyang.

World | | Updated: September 19, 2018 08:41 IST
Kim Jong Un shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in before the summit.

Seoul, South Korea: 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Wednesday that he would make a trip to Seoul "in the near future" in what would be the first such visit since the partition of the Korean Peninsula decades ago.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

