North Korean Soldiers Get Internet Access In Ukraine, Hooked On Porn: Report

North Korean soldiers, who joined the war front in Ukraine on behalf of Russia recently, received access to unrestricted internet - a wildly exciting concept for them. This has resulted in the military men taking advantage of the unfettered access and are hooked to pornographic content online, a report by The Financial Times said.

According to the report, the soldiers from the hermit country are "gorging" on adult content.

However, it did not provide further context on how they have details on the internet habits of North Korean soldiers sent by Kim Jong Un to Ukraine.

US Defense Department spokesperson Army Lt Col Charlie Dietz also said they could not confirm any "North Korean internet habits or virtual extracurriculars", reported The New York Post.

Amid the growing Moscow-North Korea ties, Russia deployed more than 7,000 North Korean soldiers, armed with AK-12 rifles, mortar rounds, and other assault weapons, to areas near the border with Ukraine on Monday. They underwent training at five different sites in Russia's Far East for potential support of Russia's war in Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.

Two days later, the North Korean troops reportedly clashed with Ukrainian forces for the first time and are occupying a portion of the Kursk region in Russia.