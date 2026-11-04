North Korea Warns Of Stronger Response To US "Hostility"

The powerful sister of North Korea's leader is warning the United States that it will mount a stronger response to Washington's "invariable hostile policy" toward Pyongyang, the state news agency KCNA reported Wednesday.

"In the present reality when new records are being set in the implementation of the US hostile policy toward the DPRK, it is natural that new records should be created in our reflective counteraction," Kim Yo Jong was quoted as saying by KCNA.

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