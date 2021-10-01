North Korea Test-Fires Anti-Aircraft Missile: State Media

Earlier, Pyongyang said it had successfully fired a long-range cruise missile (Representational)

North Korea has test-fired a "newly developed" anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a string of recent weapons test launches, state media said Friday.

"The DPRK test-fired an anti-aircraft missile newly developed by it on September 30," the Korean Central News Agency reported, using the acronym for the country's official name.

"The remarkable combat performance" of the missile "has been verified, with the introduction of new key technologies," KCNA added.

The test follows a series of weapons launches, including one this week that the nuclear-armed nation claims was a hypersonic gliding missile, a potential game-changer as it can fly five times the speed of sound.

The tests have sparked international consternation, with the United States, Britain and France calling a United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea set to take place Friday.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang announced it had successfully fired a long-range cruise missile, after holding a scaled-down military parade.

The country's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes are banned under UN Security Council resolutions, and it is subject to multiple international sanctions as a result.

North Korea has not shown any willingness to give up its arsenal, which it says it needs to defend itself against an invasion by the United States, ally to neighboring South Korea.

Washington and Seoul are security allies, and the United States stations around 28,500 troops in the South to protect it from its neighbour. Last month, the two held joint military drills that always infuriate Pyongyang.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said North Korea was increasing "instability and insecurity" after the recent weapons tests.

