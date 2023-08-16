North Korea Says Soldier Travis King Left US Army Because Of 'Discrimination'

The United States has said that it could not verify the claims.

North Korea has claimed that American soldier Travis King crossed into its territory last month because of "racial discrimination" and "inhumane maltreatment" in the US Army.

The 23-year-old crossed the border from South Korea in July while on a guided tour. He has now admitted to crossing "illegally" and wanted to refuge in North Korea, The Independent reported citing state news agency KCNA.

"During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feelings against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US army," KCNA said.

"He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society," it added.

Further, according to the outlet, Mr King was "kept under control by soldiers of the Korean People's Army" and they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the American soldier.

Notably, this is North Korea's first public acknowledgement of Mr King's presence in its territory. However, as per The BBC, the United States has said that it could not verify the claims.

"We remain focused on his safe return," a Pentagon spokesperson said, adding, "The department's priority is to bring Private King home, and that we are working through all available channels to achieve that outcome".

Mr King was in South Korea as part of his rotation. Before crossing the border, he served two months in detention in South Korea for assault charges. He was supposed to fly back to the US to face disciplinary proceedings, however, he managed to leave the airport and join a tour of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), which separates North and South Korea.