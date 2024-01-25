North Korea Says It Tested New Strategic Cruise Missile

North Korea test-fired a new generation of strategic cruise missile on Wednesday. (Representational)

North Korea test-fired a new generation of strategic cruise missile on Wednesday, state media said.

The KCNA report did not specify the number of missiles tested, but it came hours after South Korea's military said the North had fired several cruise missiles into the sea west of the Korean peninsula.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)