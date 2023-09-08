North Korea Launches New Tactical Nuclear Attack Submarine

North Korea has launched a new tactical nuclear attack submarine, state media said. (File)

North Korea has launched a new tactical nuclear attack submarine, state media reported on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the submarine-launching ceremony, news agency KCNA said.

"The submarine-launching ceremony heralded the beginning of a new chapter for bolstering up the naval force of the DPRK," KCNA said, using the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)