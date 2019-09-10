North Korea Fires 'Unidentified Projectiles' Into Sea: Report

North Korea last held missile tests in July

North Korea on Tuesday twice fired "unidentified projectiles" toward the sea, even as it proposed talks with the US in late September, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The projectiles -- the latest to be fired since July -- were launched in an easterly direction from inland South Pyongan province, Yonhap cited South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

