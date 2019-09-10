North Korea Fires "Unidentified Projectiles" Into Sea: Report

The projectiles -- the latest to be fired since July -- were launched in an easterly direction from inland South Pyongan province, Yonhap cited South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

World | | Updated: September 10, 2019 05:08 IST
North Korea last held missile tests in July


Seoul: 

North Korea on Tuesday twice fired "unidentified projectiles" toward the sea, even as it proposed talks with the US in late September, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


