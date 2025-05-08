North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Into East Coast: South Korea

North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Thursday.

The military had no further details.

In March, North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles, while blaming the South Korean and U.S. militaries for launching drills that Pyongyang called a "dangerous provocative act".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)