'Never Happened': North Korea Denies Claims It Supplies Arms To Russia

North Korea's foreign ministry denied a media report it offered munitions to Russia, saying arms transaction has "never happened" between the two countries, the North's official KCNA reported on Friday.

"The Japanese media's false report that the DPRK offered munitions to Russia is the most absurd red herring, which is not worth any comment or interpretation," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by the KCNA.

