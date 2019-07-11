Non-Profit Pulls Out Of Strip Club-Sponsored Golf Event At Trump Resort

Shadow Cabaret's tournament was cancelled after nonprofit named as the beneficiary dropped out

President Donald Trump's company has canceled a golf tournament that a Miami-area strip club planned to hold at his Doral, Florida, resort this weekend.

In a statement, Trump's company said it canceled Shadow Cabaret's tournament after the nonprofit named as the beneficiary of the event - Miami Allstars Foundation - dropped out earlier Wednesday.

"The event was originally booked with the understanding that it would be raising money to support a local charity benefiting underprivileged children," a Trump Organization spokeswoman said in the statement. "Now that the charity has removed its affiliation, the event will no longer be taking place at our property and all amounts paid will be refunded."

In a phone interview, Miami Allstars' director, Carlos Alamilla, said he had paid little attention to the planned event and had not seen its advertisements. That changed when The Washington Post called him Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, after The Post's article was published, Alamilla said, he called the Shadow Cabaret and said his organization was backing out.

"We're not participating, and I think you should cancel the event," Alamilla said he told the tournament's organizers.

Alamilla said his group is a nonprofit, though it is not registered as a charity in Florida - he said he missed a registration deadline. He said the group provides mentoring, tutoring and basketball lessons to about 40 young people.

He said he had been approached by the organizers and offered an unspecified payment as a result of the tournament. He said he did not realize that his group's logo was being used in advertisements for the event, which offered golfers the chance to pay for a dancer to serve as a "caddy girl" at Trump's course.

Organizers had said there would be no nudity at the golf course but said there could be some at Shadow Cabaret during a planned after-party.

The nonprofit's withdrawal was first reported Wednesday by the website Talking Points Memo.

