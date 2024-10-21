'No Other Country Deserves..': German Envoy Advocates UNSC Seat For India

India deserves more than any other country to have a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, Dr Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India and Bhutan, said at the NDTV World Summit on Monday.

Dr Ackermann emphasised that India is an important part of equations and should become one of the main actors globally. "The G20 declaration would not have been possible without India. Despite Russia and the west, India secured a satisfactory result, showing the weight it carries," he said.

In a session titled 'Geo-Political Disruptions: Emerging Powers Vs Existing Powers', former permanent representative at the UN Syed Akbaruddin also raised the West Asia matter, where non-state actors are challenging state actors. In a reference to the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict, he said the changing fault lines are going to have tremendous repercussions.

Ashok Malik, partner at The Asia Group, said given India's economic and political interests, diaspora across the globe and factors like energy prices, West Asia also becomes New Delhi's problem. To this, Akbaruddin added, "The challenge will be of resetting the global order. Challenges will come not just from the state, but also from climate, Artificial Intelligence and space. The solution for these will only come through partnerships."

Speaking on the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic row, Mr Malik asked if a prime ministerial press conference was needed, when countries usually engage diplomats to resolve similar issues "behind closed doors".

Meanwhile, in the move from brown to green energy, protecting the environment in the short term and not just the long term should be priority, Ambassador of Brazil to India Kenneth H da Nobrega said.

Praising the Indian private sector's work in the renewables segment, Ackermann said any climate fight is futile without Indian involvement. Further, Akbaruddin warned that climate transition is difficult and complex, with various countries facing different issues in their fight to preserve the environment.