No Need Yet To Adapt Pfizer Vaccine For Covid Variants: BioNTech Chief

COVID-19: BioNTech and Pfizer are jointly commercializing the vaccine worldwide (File)

The first generation vaccine developed by BioNTech-Pfizer works against coronavirus variants such as the Delta strain and does not need to be modified for the moment, the chief executive of German company BioNTech said Monday.

"It is quite possible that in the next six to 12 months, further variants will emerge and that would require adaptation of the vaccine but it is at the moment not yet the case," Ugur Sahin told journalists.

