"No Indication" Of Islamist Attack In Deadly German Vehicle Incident: State Minister Herbert Reul, German state interior minister, told reporters that the perpetrator was a German citizen and not a refugee.

"The perpetrator who recklessly sped into a crowd of people after 3:00 pm is, according to the current stage of the investigation, a German citizen and not, as has been claimed everywhere, a refugee or something like that," Reul, of North Rhine-Westphalia state, told reporters.



"There is no indication at the moment that there is any Islamist connection," he said, after correcting the number of total dead down to three including the driver, who shot himself.



