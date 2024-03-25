No Imminent Threat From ISIS To US Homeland: White House

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the recent terror attack on a Moscow concert hall

The United States does not see an imminent threat from the Islamic State group to the homeland, the White House said Monday, after the jihadists claimed a deadly attack in Russia.

"We don't see an imminent, credible threat by ISIS to the homeland," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists, using an acronym for the jihadist group.

