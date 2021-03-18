'No Evidence' Blood Clots Caused By AstraZeneca, Pfizer Vaccines: UK Regulator

Many countries halted the COVID-19 vaccine shots over health fears. (Representational)

Britain's health regulator said Thursday said it had not found any direct links between AstraZeneca's vaccine and blood clots after a slew of countries halted the shot over health fears.

The agency also said there were no ties to clots and the Pfizer vaccine, and incidents were no higher in vaccinated groups than among the unvaccinated.

"There is no evidence that blood clots in veins is occurring more than would be expected in the absence of vaccination, for either vaccine," said June Raine, chief executive of the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

