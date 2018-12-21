Nikki Haley Tweets She Has Lost Her Voice. Twitter Says 'Get Well Soon'

Nikki Haley, 46, announced in October she is resigning as the US ambassador to the UN

US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley tweeted today that she woke up without her voice. Joking about it, she said this will make many countries will be very happy because of this and added the hashtag "My Husband Loves This."

Many people replied to her tweet wishing her a speedy recovery. However some people called it "good news" and asked her to "stay without a voice."

The tweet has been liked over 9,000 times and has been retweeted over 900 times in just 2 hours.

I woke up this morning and have lost my voice. I'm sure that will make many countries happy. #MyHusbandLovesThis - Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 21, 2018

Nikki Haley, 46, announced in October she is resigning as the US ambassador to the UN. She said her 18-month stint at the United Nations had been "an honor of a lifetime" and said she would stay on until the end of the year.

State Department spokeswoman and former Fox TV news anchor Heather Nauert has been nominated by US President Donald Trump to succeed her.

The Trump administration has been marred with many high profile exits with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis joining the long list today. He quit after a clash with Donald Trump over the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, saying in a parting letter that the president deserved someone atop the Pentagon who is "better aligned" with his views.

Nikki Haley, an Indian-American, was the rising star of the Republican Party and was considered as a possible candidate for the elections in 2020. However, she had cleared the air and said she would not be running for President.

Nikki Haley has been the face of Trump's "America First" policy at the United Nations, steering the US withdrawal from several UN programs and ardently defending his hard-line policies against Iran and North Korea over their nuclear programs.

"I don't see (my role) as pushing an 'America First' policy, I see it as defending America because every day I feel like I put body armor on. I just don't know who I'm fighting that day," Ms Haley told Reuters earlier this year.