Nikki Haley Blames China, Iran And Russia For October 7 Hamas Attacks

There is no evidence linking Russian or Chinese complicity in the October 7 attack.

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blamed Iran, Russia, and China for the October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas. Touring a site in Israel which was destroyed in the attack, Ms Haley issued a stark warning about the potential for similar attacks on American soil if the US remains complacent.

The October 7 assault by Hamas resulted in the deaths of 1,200 individuals and the taking of 250 hostages, marking one of the most devastating terror attacks in recent memory.

"If we are arrogant enough, such an attack could absolutely happen in America too," Ms Haley said.

The former Florida Governor alleged that Iran orchestrated the attack, Russian intelligence provided critical support, and Chinese funding fueled the operation, though she offered no evidence to substantiate these claims. "China's been funding Iran the entire time. Russia's intelligence helped them know where everything was. Iran helped get them trained. So this isn't Hamas. These are all murderers and accomplices," Ms Haley said as quoted by the Times of Israel.

Despite Ms Haley's allegations, there is no concrete evidence linking Russian or Chinese complicity in the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration has been notably critical of Israel since the conflict in Gaza escalated. Moscow submitted a UN Security Council resolution calling for a halt to the fighting, criticising Israel's methods in its campaign against Hamas.

China's foreign ministry has taken a different approach, announcing plans to host Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and other Arab leaders in Beijing to foster a unified stance on the Palestinian issue.

Gaza has been under Israeli bombardment and ground assault since October 7, resulting in the deaths of 36,050 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.