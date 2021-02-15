Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Becomes First Female To Head World Trade Organisation

The former Nigerian finance minister and World Bank veteran will take up her post on March 1.

Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed Monday as the first female and first African head of the World Trade Organization, at a special general meeting.

"WTO members have just agreed to appoint Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next director-general," the global trade body said in a statement, adding that the former Nigerian finance minister and World Bank veteran will take up her post on March 1.

