Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has resigned from his seat in parliament, triggering a by-election in his constituency, Clacton. The surprise announcement came on Tuesday as he faced the possibility of a parliamentary investigation over at least two alleged funding scandals.

Farage has denied any wrongdoing and said he wanted his constituents, rather than an “establishment”, to decide his political future. "I've decided the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions," Farage said, adding that he would fight to win the by-election.

The move drew criticism from rival parties, which called his actions a stunt. The UK's three main parties - the ruling Labour Party, the Conservative Party and the Liberal Democrats - announced they would not contest the Clacton by-election.

As a result, one of Farage's most prominent challengers is Count Binface, a garbage-can wearing comedian.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who resigned as leader of the Labour Party last month, called Farage's resignation a "desperate stunt". Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Andy Burnham stated that it was a “gimmick designed to distract from serious allegations about Farage's funders.”

Who Is Challenging Farage?

With the major parties staying out of the race, one of the most prominent challengers is Count Binface, a satirical comedian who has contested several British elections. Created by scriptwriter and comedian Jon Harvey, Binface is known for his satirical campaigns in British elections.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday, Count Binface joked that the major political parties might be avoiding the by-election because they were afraid of him rather than Nigel Farage. When asked why people should vote for him, he quipped, "I'm not Nigel Farage."

“Are they running scared from old Binny, or do they think that Nigel's running a cunning stunt?” he said at BBC Radio 4's “Today” program.

Supporters Defend Move

Farage's supporters, however, argued that the major parties were avoiding the by-election because of Reform UK's growing popularity. Reform UK's home affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, accused rival parties of refusing to contest the election after criticising Farage for years. In a post on X, he said, “Cowardly and transparent. The establishment is on the ropes."