Newlywed In Brazil Strangled After She Slapped Co-Worker For Demanding A Kiss

In a shocking crime that has shaken the community, a 38-year-old caregiver in Brazil was allegedly murdered by her co-worker. Notably, Cintia Ribeiro Barbosa and Marcelo Junior Bastos Santos worked as caregivers for the elderly in a home in the Cidade Jardim neighbourhood. According to People, Ms Barbosa's body was found on a property next to the house where she worked in Goiania, Brazil, on Tuesday, November 5, a day after she was killed. Police investigations revealed that Bastos Santos confessed to the heinous crime, stating that he strangled Ms Barbosa after she rejected his romantic advances. The newlywed mother of four reportedly slapped Santos after he asked her to kiss him, prompting a violent response.

As reported by g1, Bastos Santos allegedly placed Barbosa in a deadly chokehold. Following the strangulation, he reportedly used diaper tape to restrain her hands. Afterwards, he allegedly disposed of Ms Barbosa's body by throwing it over the wall and hiding it in an unoccupied adjacent property, where it was later discovered.

Authorities launched an investigation into Ms Barbosa's disappearance after her husband, whom she had married just eight days prior, reported her missing. The man stated that he took his wife to work, but that she had not returned home and was not answering her cell phone.

Police chief Carlos Alfama explained, ''He thought the victim had died and went to another room. Suddenly, he realised that she had regained consciousness and was trying to run away. The suspect then grabbed Cintia and allegedly strangled her again with masking tape. He strangled the victim with this masking tape to ensure she would die.''

During the investigation, he noted that there was disturbed earth in the backyard of the residence where the woman worked and that the house's electric fence had been pulled. Initially, investigators suspected that Santos may have had an accomplice to dispose of Cintia Ribeiro Barbosa's body over the wall into the neighbouring property. However, a review of security camera footage revealed no evidence of anyone else entering the premises.

Mr Alfama said that the only others present were the bedridden elderly couple, who required assistance to move, making it impossible for them to be involved. ''He confessed to the crime in detail and confirmed what the security cameras also showed us. He acted alone,'' Mr Alfama added.

A friend of the caregiver, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the woman was very dear to the elderly couple, with whom she had worked for about 6 years.