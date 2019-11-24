5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits New Zealand

New Zealand lies in the ''Ring of Fire'', an area which is vulnerable to earthquakes. (Representational)

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand on Saturday, the country's seismic monitoring service GeoNet said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 4:34 pm (UTC), was located at a depth of 115 kilometres, about 50 kilometres northwest of Te Kaha, GeoNet added.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage to property as a result of the quake.

New Zealand lies in the ''Ring of Fire'', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

