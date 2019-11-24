5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits New Zealand

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage to property as a result of the quake.

World | | Updated: November 24, 2019 04:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits New Zealand

New Zealand lies in the ''Ring of Fire'', an area which is vulnerable to earthquakes. (Representational)


Wellington: 

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand on Saturday, the country's seismic monitoring service GeoNet said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 4:34 pm (UTC), was located at a depth of 115 kilometres, about 50 kilometres northwest of Te Kaha, GeoNet added.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage to property as a result of the quake.

New Zealand lies in the ''Ring of Fire'', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

New ZealandNew Zealand earthquakeearthquake

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IND vs BANFASTagMaharashtraJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieFASTag IndiaDevendra FadnavisDevendra FadnavisAjit Pawar

................................ Advertisement ................................