New Zealand Centre-Left PM Chris Hipkins Concedes Election Defeat

Chris Hipkins replaced Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's PM this year (Reuters)

New Zealanders resoundingly voted for a change of government on Saturday, with incumbent Prime Minister Chris Hipkins conceding his centre-left Labour party's six years in power were over.

Hipkins, who replaced Jacinda Ardern this year, said he was "not in a position to form a government" and had congratulated incoming conservative premier Chris Luxon.

