New York's First Drought Warning In 22 Years As City Faces Water Crisis

New York City has declared its first drought warning in 22 years, responding to a severe lack of rainfall and a series of brush fires that plagued the Northeast this autumn. The city's longest recorded rainless streak has prompted Mayor Eric Adams and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to elevate a drought watch initially issued on November 2.

Mayor Adams told NBC News, “It's hard to believe that we'd be talking about brush fires and droughts in New York City. Our reservoirs are nowhere near where they should be, and our city and watershed continue to experience significant precipitation shortages.”

Officials said New York City's water supply required nearly eight inches of rain to return to normal levels.

The drought warning comes after a dry spell significantly impacted the city's water supply. As of now, New York City's reservoirs are at 60.1 per cent of their capacity, a stark drop from the usual 79 per cent at this time of year, according to a report in NBC News. “Over the last 10 weeks, we have had 8.23 inches less rain than in the average year,” Rohit Aggarwala, commissioner at NYC's Department of Environmental Protection, told NBC News. Mr Aggarwala added, “This drought has come on fast, it has come on furious, and that's why the last six weeks have been the driest on record.”

Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York State, said she was “declaring a statewide drought watch because of a historic shortage of rainfall.”

I am also elevating 15 counties in the Mid-Hudson region and in New York City to a drought warning. If you live in one of those areas, please conserve water where possible in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/4I6ZTxEuZM — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 18, 2024

A drought warning is the second stage of New York City's water conservation system, following a drought watch. If conditions worsen, the city could enter a drought emergency and enforce stricter water conservation measures, including restrictions on its use, higher rates, and limitations on restaurant water service and decorative fountains.

The drought warning comes at a time when the region is grappling with numerous brush fires, exacerbated by dry conditions and strong winds. New York City has seen a record 271 brush fires in the first two weeks of November.

But there is hope. Forecasters predict rain later this week, although it is unlikely to significantly alleviate the drought. “Not a drought buster, but it will help, especially with ongoing fire weather issues,” said the National Weather Service in New York.

We are expecting a widespread significant rainfall, mainly Wed night into Thu night. Not a drought buster, but it will help, especially with ongoing fire weather issues. Our rainfall forecast is around 1" to 1.5" #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx #drought #droughtrelief pic.twitter.com/fGoatntqon — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 19, 2024

City agencies are putting water conservation measures in place as long as drought conditions last. These steps include repairing leaks at city facilities, stopping street flushing operations and restricting the amount of time that trains and buses are washed. Additionally, Mayor Adams has asked residents of New York to voluntarily save water by fixing leaking faucets and taking shorter showers.