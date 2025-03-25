US High School Basketball Coach, Fired For Pulling Girl's Hair, Apologises

A New York high school basketball coach, who was dismissed after he was caught on camera pulling a player's ponytail, has apologised, saying his actions were unacceptable.

Jim Zullo, the former coach of Northville Central's girls team, was fired by the Adirondacks school after he appeared to pull player Hailey Monroe's hair shortly after their team's 43-37 defeat to La Fargeville in the Class D state championship on Friday, Associated Press reported.

Mr Zullo, 81, said he "deeply" regretted his actions following the "loss to La Fargeville" and wanted to offer his "sincerest apologies to Hailey and her family" as well as to the "good folks at Northville Central Schools and our community."

"As a coach, under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry," Mr Zullo said, adding, "I wish I could have those moments back."

He said he was "grateful for the opportunity" to have coached the Northville girls basketball team, "especially last season, which was a difficult time for our family."

"I am super proud of every one of these young women and what they accomplished. I know each of them will go on to do great things and I wish them well," Mr Zullo concluded his statement.

The incident took place at Hudson Valley Community College when the Northville players observed their rivals, La Fargeville, celebrate winning the championship.

Ms Monroe appeared clearly upset at losing the title game for the second year in a row, and Mr Zullo angrily attacked her after pulling her hair. A second player, Ahmya Tompkins, tried to dissuade Mr Zullo from reprimanding her.

The Northville district declared that its coach's behaviour had "deeply disturbed" them and that the "individual will no longer be coaching" for the squad.

Mr Zullo earlier defended himself, saying the athlete cursed at him before the incident was captured on camera when he told her to shake hands with the other side.

He led Northville to the state championship during his two seasons as coach. He was a successful boys' coach in the state for decades before starting to coach girls in Northville in 2023.

Mr Zullo accepted the position at Northville, partially at his wife's insistence as she battled cancer. His wife died during the 2023-24 season, the Associated Press reported.