Watch: Israeli TV's Footage Of Soldier's Kidnapping, Interrogation In Gaza

An Israeli news channel has aired the footage of a 20-year-old soldier kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. They have also aired the never-seen-before video of Matan Angrest's interrogation in Gaza while being held as a hostage.

Sharing the clip on the social media platform X, the news channel's post, originally written in Hebrew, translated to "documenting the moments of the kidnapping of soldier Matan Angrest."

The video of the kidnapping, which seems to have been captured by a bodycam, shows Mr Angrest - shirtless and wounded - being manhandled by Hamas gunmen on top of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tank.

תיעוד רגעי החטיפה של החייל מתן אנגרסט@Uvda_tweet pic.twitter.com/IxvYOnXugp — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) April 3, 2025

Another video of his interrogation was also released, which offered a rare glimpse into the condition of the kidnapped soldier. In the video, Mr Angrest had wounds and bruises on his face.

מתן אנגרסט בסרטון מהשבי שמשפחתו פרסמה: "אני רוצה לראות את המשפחה והחברים שלי - אני אוהב אתכם ומתגעגע"@yaelsharet_ pic.twitter.com/wa5bZFEJ1X — גלצ (@GLZRadio) April 3, 2025



During the interrogation in English, he describes himself as a resident of Haifa, who works as a tank driver stationed at the Nahal Oz base.

When asked by the cameraman if he had something to say for his family, he said, "I hope to see you soon; I love you."

The cameraman also asked him if he wanted to send any message to the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. He said, "I want to see my family and my friends, and I trust you."

After that, Mr Angrest started answering in Hebrew.

The footage was reportedly recovered by Israeli forces and was aired on national television after the approval of Mr Angrest's family.

Upon explaining the reason for making her son's video public, Mr Angrest's mother, Anat, said they had no other option left as his condition seemed to be getting worse with time. She added that medical experts analysed the video and claimed that Mr Angrest had suffered serious injuries.

"There's no time. We have medical reports from analyses of the videos that speak of long-term disabilities, abuse, and facial fractures - serious injuries that get worse every day. My son is in a cage, in starving conditions, and without daylight," Ms Anat said.