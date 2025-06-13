New Survey Reveals World's Most Dangerous And Safest Countries For Travellers. See List

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Philippines has been ranked the most dangerous country for travel in 2025.

The travel safety index used 35 criteria, including violence and natural disasters.

The Philippines scored 82.23 out of 100, primarily due to high societal violence. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

New research has ranked the world's most dangerous countries to travel to, revealing that the Philippines is the most unsafe vacation destination on the planet for 2025. Financial comparison site Hellosafe compiled the "travel safety index" based on 35 different criteria. The rate of natural disasters, violence in society, involvement in armed conflicts and health infrastructure were all covered to determine the safest destinations to travel to. Based on these indicators, countries were rated on a scale from 0 to 100, with 0 representing the safest and 100 being the most dangerous.

"This index is not intended to reflect the tourist attractiveness of a country, but rather a global index of security and safety based on the largest possible number of objective criteria," Hallosafe said, per the New York Post.

Researchers revealed that the Philippines is the world's most unsafe holiday destination with a score of 82.23 out of 100, which the index attributed to "high levels of violence within society".

But despite its position at the bottom of the safety ranking, the country remains a popular tourist hotspot. According to the Post, more than 5.4 million international holidaymakers travelled to the Philippines in 2024, with many heading to the popular beach spots such as Boracay and Palawan.

Next on the list in the danger rankings is Colombia. This South American country has a high rate of violence within society, which earned it second place.

Mexico is the third most dangerous tourist destination in the world. Much like Colombia, the country earned its place on the ranking due to high levels of violence within society.

Pakistan, Russia, Yemen, Somalia, Iran and Syria also feature in the most dangerous top 10 destinations.

Greece, France and the UK also rank among Europe's most dangerous countries, while the United States is listed as the 14th most dangerous in the world.

Coming to the world's safest countries, Iceland ranked number 1 on the list, followed by Singapore and Denmark. Meanwhile, Austria and Switzerland rounded out the top five. The Czech Republic, Slovenia, Finland, Ireland and Hungary also make the top 10 safest countries in the world.