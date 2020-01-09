Luxury Superyacht Inspired By Killer Whale To Have Helipad, Infinity Pool. Watch Video

Italian shipyard Rosetti Superyachts has unveiled its new luxury yacht that is designed to look like an Orca or a killer whale. The 65-metre-long vessel will have an open pad, a touch-and-go helipad and snow sledges. The luxury yacht will be modified to have an infinity pool and a spa area in its interiors. A large main salon, dining room and spacious additional VIP guest suite will be part of its main deck.

With a range of 5,000 miles, the yacht will be able to travel at a cruising speed of 12 knots.

The luxury vessel will have six cabins that can accommodate up to 12 people, along with a crew of 12. The over deck will be equipped with a garage to store equipment like jet-skies.

The vessel features the white side patch of the killer whale and its radar mast has been designed to resemble the mammal's dorsal fin. The Project Orca will be able to sail on the oceans - "from polar seas to tropic ones", the official website of the shipyard says.

"The four-deck superyacht, with bold superstructure styling, will be ready to sail in 36 months," it added.