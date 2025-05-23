"New Era In Publishing": Melania Trump Uses AI To Narrate Her Memoir In Her Own Voice

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. First Lady Melania Trump announced an AI-narrated audiobook of her memoir. The audiobook features her own voice and is available for $25 on her website. The memoir covers her life in Yugoslavia and her marriage to Donald Trump.

US First Lady Melania Trump has announced the release of an audiobook version of her memoir 'Melania', narrated entirely by artificial intelligence in her own voice. Taking to X, the first lady shared a promotional video for the audiobook, which featured a preview of her AI voice. "My story. My perspective. The truth," the voice says in the clip. "A NEW ERA IN PUBLISHING," she tweeted. "I am honored to bring you Melania - The AI Audiobook - narrated entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice."

"Let the future of publishing begin," the first lady said.

Exclusively: https://t.co/xIfkkmL4YC pic.twitter.com/ab4Qb43AOC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 22, 2025

The AI audiobook is only available on Melania Trump's website for $25. It is available in other languages like Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, with other languages coming soon, according to The Independent. The AI-generated narrator is the result of a collaboration with ElevenLabs, a New York-based audio AI startup that specialises in voice synthesis.

The memoir, published in October 2024, covers everything from Melania Trump's life in Cold War-era Yugoslavia to her marriage to US President Donald Trump.

"From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature," Melania Trump said of Donald Trump. "There was so much bustling activity around us, but his intent focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world ... I found myself drawn to his magnetic energy."

"When his companion left for a moment, he asked me for my phone number. I politely declined his request. He was a little surprised," she recalled.

In the book, the first lady also defended a woman's right to choose. "It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government," she wrote.

The book also addresses controversies, including her 2016 RNC speech that appeared to be plagiarised from former First Lady Michelle Obama's 2008 DNC address. "My initial reaction was one of disbelief, but upon closer examination, the undeniable similarities between the two speeches left me reeling," she wrote.

"The weight of this realisation hit me with a force I had never experienced. Looking back, I realised that I had relied too much on others in this crucial endeavour," the first lady added.