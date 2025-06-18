"Never Too Late To Negotiate": German Minister To Iran On Nuclear Talks

Germany's foreign minister appealed to Iran's leaders to make credible assurances that it is not seeking a nuclear weapon and to show it is willing to find a negotiated solution as fears mount of further military escalation between Iran and Israel.

"We are still ready to negotiate a solution. However, Iran must act urgently ... it is never too late to come to the negotiating table if one comes with sincere intentions," Johann Wadephul said at a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart on Wednesday.

Johann Wadephul said Israel's fear that Iran would develop nuclear weapons was justified and it had a right to self-defence.

"The Israeli decision to do something against this threat is comprehensible," he said, adding civilian deaths on both sides were regrettable after air attacks between Iran and Israel.

His ministry was arranging special flights later on Wednesday and on Thursday to each repatriate about 180 German citizens via Amman, he said.

Johann Wadephul also said Germany had agreed to create an economic council with Syria to improve cooperation and boost prosperity and stability there.

