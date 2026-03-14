Goldfish Drives Car And Sets World Record By Covering Longest Distance In Motion Experiment

A computer engineer from the Netherlands has created an unusual vehicle that appears to be driven by a goldfish. The innovative idea shows how technology can turn even a simple concept into something entertaining and creative. The invention has also earned a world record after the goldfish successfully controlled the vehicle and covered a notable distance. This unique vehicle was developed by Dutch computer engineer Thomas de Wolf. According to Guinness World Records, it consists of a small car fitted with a water-filled tank. The car's direction is controlled by the movements of a goldfish swimming in this tank.

As the fish moves toward one side of the tank, a motion-sensing camera detects its movement and signals the car to move in that direction. This causes the car to move in that direction, making it appear as if the fish is driving the car.

This experiment was conducted on the stage of the TV program "Lo Show dei Record" held in Milan, Italy.

A goldfish named Blub holds the record for the longest distance traveled in a motion-sensing vehicle within one minute. During this attempt, the car covered a distance of 12.28 meters (40 feet 3.46 inches).

To achieve the record, the fish had to cover a minimum distance of five meters within one minute. Movement in any direction was counted, whether forward or backward.

The Idea Behind The Invention

Thomas explained that his daily work as a computer engineer can sometimes feel quite monotonous. This prompted him to create something that would entertain people and add a little fun to his otherwise serious work.

He also stated that the project's purpose was to demonstrate that modern technology can be used for many interesting experiments, even if it's not used for serious work.

This record-setting vehicle only works with bright red fish, as the camera must clearly detect their movements. This is why the Blub proved ideal for this experiment.