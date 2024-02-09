Netanyahu Orders Army To Draw Up Plans To 'Evacuate' Civilians From Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered military officials to draw up plans for "evacuating" Rafah, where half of Gaza's 2.4 million people are currently sheltering, his office said Friday.

The premier has told officials to "submit to the cabinet a combined plan for evacuating the population and destroying the battalions" of Palestinian group Hamas holed up in the city, a statement from his office said.

