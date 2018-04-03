Nepal To Soon Amend Regulations Concerning Flying Of Drones

Mr Thapa, also a senior Maoist leader, made the remarks while unveiling a 82-point reform plan aimed at stepping up security in the country and combating criminal activities.
"The government will make necessary amendments in the regulations concerning flying of drone as per the changing time and situation and implement them," according to the 82-point programmes announced by the ministry.
Till now, Nepal government doesn't allow flying of drones on its territory.
Earlier, Onlinekhabar, a news portal of Nepal, quoted Mr Thapa as saying that "the home ministry is planning to deploy drones for patrolling Nepal-India border."
However, Home Ministry spokesperson R K Subedi denied the report, saying there is no plan mentioned in the ministry's reform plan to deploy drones to patrol Nepal-India border.
"We are planning to reform our regulations so that drone could be allowed to fly in Nepalese territory," Subedi said.
The government will set up warehouse facilities in all seven provinces across the country to store essential goods for the purpose of disaster management, he added.