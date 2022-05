Nepal Airport Terminal Vacated: A search for the suspicious object is underway. (Representational)

Nepal airport authorities on Wednesday vacated the domestic terminal of Tribhuvan International Airport after a phone call claiming that a suspicious object was planted inside the terminal was received.

The airport authorities said they evacuated passengers and staff members after receiving the call.

Meanwhile, a search for the suspicious object is underway.

The authorities are also trying to identify the source of the phone call.

More details are awaited.