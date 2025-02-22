NDTV Explainer: What Microsoft's Majorana 1 Means For Quantum Computing

Microsoft has introduced Majorana 1, a groundbreaking quantum chip designed to bring industrial-scale quantum computing within reach in just a few years. Built on a revolutionary Topological Core architecture, this chip harnesses topoconductors - a material capable of stabilising and controlling Majorana particles.

It makes qubits more reliable and scalable, bringing quantum computing closer to real-world use. Experts say it could lead to big advances in healthcare, climate science, and more.

What is quantum computing?

Quantum computing is a new way of processing information using the principles of quantum mechanics. Unlike regular computers that use bits (0s and 1s), quantum computers use qubits, which can be both 0 and 1 at the same time due to superposition. They also use entanglement, where qubits are linked and affect each other instantly, making calculations much faster. This allows quantum computers to solve complex problems in minutes that would take traditional computers years. They have potential in areas like cybersecurity, drug discovery, and artificial intelligence.

What is Majorana 1?

Majorana 1 is the world's first quantum chip using Topological Core architecture. It introduces topoconductors, a new class of materials that can observe and control Majorana particles - exotic quantum particles that allow for stable and error-resistant quantum operations. Microsoft compares this advancement to the invention of semiconductors, which paved the way for modern electronics.

Microsoft's approach aims to build quantum computers with a million qubits - a threshold necessary for solving real-world industrial and scientific challenges. Current supercomputers, even if combined, cannot perform the calculations that a one-million-qubit quantum computer could.

"We took a step back and said 'OK, let's invent the transistor for the quantum age. What properties does it need to have?'" said Chetan Nayak, Microsoft technical fellow.

"And that's really how we got here - it's the particular combination, the quality and the important details in our new materials stack that have enabled a new kind of qubit and ultimately our entire architecture."

What experts say

While the latest quantum computing breakthrough has generated excitement, experts told the BBC that more data is needed to fully assess its impact. The significance of the research - and its potential effect on quantum computing - remains uncertain.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, said in January that "useful" quantum computing was still 20 years away.

Mr Nayak suggests the new advancements could challenge traditional timelines. "Many people have said that quantum computing, that is to say useful quantum computers, are decades away," he said. "I think that this brings us into years rather than decades."

Travis Humble, director of the Quantum Science Centre at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the US, acknowledged Microsoft's progress but pointed to the need for further development. "The long-term goals for solving industrial applications on quantum computers will require scaling up these prototypes even further," he said.

How can quantum computing impact daily life?

Quantum computers operate using qubits, which can process information in a fundamentally different way than classical computers. This shift could bring breakthroughs in multiple fields:

Healthcare and Medicine: Quantum computing can help design new drugs by simulating molecular interactions, leading to faster cures for diseases and better-personalised treatments.

Environment and Sustainability: It could create self-healing materials for infrastructure, reducing the need for repairs. It could also help develop new catalysts to break down plastic waste and combat pollution.

Agriculture and Food Security: Quantum simulations of enzyme behaviours could lead to improved fertilisers, helping farmers increase crop yields and fight global hunger.

Engineering and Manufacturing: Companies could design materials perfectly from the start, eliminating years of trial and error in product development.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that he believes "this breakthrough" will allow them to create a "truly meaningful quantum computer not in decades, as some have predicted, but in years".

"This is our focus: When productivity rises, economies grow faster, benefiting every sector and every corner of the globe. It's not about hyping tech; it's about building technology that truly serves the world," he said.