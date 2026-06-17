NDTV Exclusive: Netanyahu Aide On Why Israel Will Continue Lebanon Attacks

Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel has defended Israel's military actions against Hezbollah, saying the country will continue to respond to attacks from the Lebanon-based militant group despite ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Haskel said Hezbollah had attacked Israel twice as recently this week and had publicly claimed responsibility on social media.

On reports of an agreement involving the US and Iran, with American and Iranian officials expected to meet in Geneva on Friday, Haskel said the proposed deal should not be viewed as a peace agreement. "The agreement expected on Friday is not a peace agreement. It is a framework for negotiations between America and Iran," she said.

According to Haskel, the discussions are expected to focus on Iran's nuclear programme, ballistic missile capabilities and uranium enrichment activities.

She also warned that if Hezbollah launched attacks during the negotiations, Israel would respond. "If the terrorist organisation plans to attack during those negotiations, of course we would respond. This is our obligation to our country and our people," she said.

"What would you do if Mumbai or New Delhi were targeted by a terrorist organisation? Would you simply sit on the side and not respond, not defend your community, your home or your family?" she asked. "This is what any sensible leader would do for their people. This is what Israel is doing and will continue to do in Lebanon."

When asked about the destruction on both sides and whether Israel should adhere to agreements that call for it not to target Hezbollah, Haskel said Israel took military action only in response to attacks by Iran or Hezbollah.

"If India were attacked numerous times by Pakistan, would anyone ask India why it doesn't just let it go and allow its homes to be destroyed and its people to be killed?" she said.

Calling it a "hypocrisy" applied to Israel, Haskel said, "We have the right to defend our people and defend our country, like any other country."

Haskel argued that peace would be possible if Hezbollah stopped attacking Israel and complied with calls from the Lebanese government to disarm and allow the Lebanese Army to take control.

"If Hezbollah stops attacking Israel tomorrow, you would see peace and quiet. If Hezbollah listens to the sovereign government of Lebanon and lays down its arms, there would not have been a war," she said.

She also blamed Iran and Hezbollah for the ongoing conflict, saying Israel neither wanted the October 7 attacks nor the war that followed. "Israel never wanted October 7. Israel never wanted this war and did everything in its capability to prevent it," she said.

Haskel also urged India to closely monitor Iran's missile programme, claiming that Iran's ballistic missiles have the range to reach cities beyond Israel.

"India should be very concerned as well. Iran's ballistic missiles don't only reach Israel. They can reach London, Mumbai and New Delhi and even the US," Haskel said. She added that Iran has used ballistic missiles across the region for years, including against neighbouring countries and even some of its allies.

"That should very much concern India as well," Haskel added.