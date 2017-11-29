NBC News Says It Fired 'Today' Show Co-Host Matt Lauer For Sexual Misconduct

© Thomson Reuters 2017

NBC News fired popular "Today" show host Matt Lauer after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, the network announced on Wednesday."While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," NBC said in a statement.Representatives for Lauer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Fellow 'Today' co-host Al Roker briefly acknowledged the termination on air, stating that "we're dealing with the news about a friend of 30 years and we're all trying to process it."