NBC News Says It Fired 'Today' Show Co-Host Matt Lauer For Sexual Misconduct

World | | Updated: November 29, 2017 19:15 IST
NBC News fired "Today" show host Matt Lauer after a detailed complaint from a colleague (File)

NEW YORK:  NBC News fired popular "Today" show host Matt Lauer after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, the network announced on Wednesday.

"While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," NBC said in a statement.

Fellow 'Today' co-host Al Roker briefly acknowledged the termination on air, stating that "we're dealing with the news about a friend of 30 years and we're all trying to process it."
 
