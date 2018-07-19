Nawaz Sharif Meets Daughter Maryam For The First Time Since Arrest

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam were convicted in the Avenfield reference case on July 6. (File)

Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met his daughter Maryam Nawaz today for the first time after being arrested last week in the Avenfield reference case, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said.

While addressing the media outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where the Sharifs are locked, Mr Rasheed said that he and other party leaders also met Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar today, reported Geo News.

He stated that the father-daughter met for the first time, adding that it was against jail norms.

On July 13, a team of National Accountability Bureau arrested Nawaz Sharif and Maryam as soon as they landed at the Lahore airport, on their returned from London.

Sharif and Maryam were convicted in the Avenfield reference case by the Accountability Court on July 6.

While Nawaz Sharif was given ten years of imprisonment and fined eight million pounds, Maryam was sentenced to eight years in jail and fined two million pounds. Also, Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar was given a one-year sentence without any fine.