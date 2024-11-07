Advertisement

"Threat To US Security": NATO's Big Warning On North Korea-Russia Ties

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said he is "looking forward to sit down with Donald Trump to discuss how to face the threats collectively".

Read Time: 1 min
Budapest:

The strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea are not only a threat to European security, but also to the United States, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

"Russia is delivering the latest technology into North Korea in return for North Korean help with the war against Ukraine and this is a threat not only to the European part of NATO but also to the US," Rutte said before a meeting with European leaders in Budapest.

"I look forward to sit down with Donald Trump to discuss how we face these threats collectively."

