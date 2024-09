Kamala Harris Recalls Long Walks With Her Grandfather, And What They Discussed

Kamala Harris is contesting against former president Donald Trump

Indian-origin Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Sunday, recalling her fond memories with her grandparents in India, wished National Grandparents Day to all the grandparents who help shape and inspire the next generation.

"As a young girl visiting my grandparents in India, my grandfather took me on his morning walks, where he would discuss the importance of fighting for equality and fighting corruption. He was a retired civil servant who had been part of the movement to win India's independence," Ms Harris said in a post on X.

"My grandmother travelled across India-bullhorn in hand-to speak with women about accessing birth control," the incumbent vice-president said.

The Democrat added that her grandparents' "commitment to public service and fight for a better future" lived in her today.

"Happy National Grandparents Day to all the grandparents who help shape and inspire the next generation," Kamala Harris, who is contesting against former president Donald Trump, said.

