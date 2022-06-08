National Best Friends Day 2022: Date, History, And How To Celebrate

June 8 is designated as National Best Friends Day in the US and Canada.

Best friends, whether they are near or far away, old or new, help us get through life. They share our joys, help us in coping with our sorrows, and are present during both good and bad times in our lives. One of the characteristics that every culture shares are the celebration of good friends in life. While friendship events take place throughout the year, June 8 is designated as National Best Friends Day in the United States and Canada. The day is an excellent opportunity to spend some time with those who are always there to catch us when we fall.

History

June 8 was set aside as the National Best Friends Day following a hearing in the US Congress in 1935. Meanwhile, the first Sunday of August was designated National Friendship Day. While the holiday waned in popularity through the years, it has seen a recent surge in interest, thanks to social media.

Significance

National Best Friends Day celebrates the bonds of friendship that connect individuals. June 8 is especially marked for celebrating the ties between an individual and their close friend or group of friends. For some individuals, their closest friend can also be their partner or spouse, their sibling, their parents, or even their pets. Regardless of who it is, June 8 is meant to treasure the moments experienced together and be grateful for the bond.

Celebrations

There are no traditional ways to celebrate National Best Friends Day. It is rather celebrated by different people in their own unique manner.

You can head out to grab a drink with your friend or friends, or take part in an activity over which you can bond with your closest friend. Or you can just meet and enjoy some time together.

You can also share photos of yourselves with your friends on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, with some funny and interesting captions, and add the hashtag ‘nationalbestfriendsday'.

You can also exchange presents such as ‘best friend'-marked jewellery, a scrapbook or other mementos. Presents usually hold more thoughtful and sentimental value than monetary costs on this day.