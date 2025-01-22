"Nasty Tone", "Boring", "Uninspiring" Service: Trumps Slams Washington Bishop

US President Donald Trump called a Washington bishop "nasty" for her remarks during the sermon at his presidential inaugural prayer service on Monday. Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde appealed to President Trump to have mercy on gay, lesbian, and transgender children. Ms Budde also alleged Trump of sowing fear into the hearts of immigrants and their children.

In his latest reaction to Bishop's speech, Trump accused Ms Budde of being a Trump hater and carrying a nasty tone. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart."

In her sermon, Ms Budde said that the vast majority of immigrants are "not criminals." To this, Trump said, "She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA."

Not just her comments, Trump also reacted to the service at large and called it a "very boring and uninspiring one."

"She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!" he said.

On Tuesday, Trump visited the Washington National Cathedral for the inaugural prayer service. There, the Bishop pleaded, "In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in democratic, republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives."

Ms Budde described undocumented immigrants as "tax payers" and "good neighbours".

"Our god teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger. For we were all once strangers in this land," she said.

Following the service, when a reporter asked Trump for a reaction, he said, "Not too exciting, was it. I didn't think it was a good service. No...They can do much better."

Trump's Moves Against Transgenders, Immigrants

During his inaugural speech at the US Capitol as the 47th President, Donald Trump issued measures against the third gender. He said, "As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female."

He vowed to end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life. "We will forge a society that is colour blind and merit based," he added.

He also announced restrictions on immigration, attempting to end birthright citizenship.