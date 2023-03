At least 6 were killed in a shooting at a primary school in the US city of Nashville on Monday.

The female shooter who killed three children and three adults Monday at a private school in Nashville is believed to have once been a student at the facility, city police said.

"My initial findings is that at one point she was a student at that school, but it's unsure what year," Nashville Chief of Police John Drake told reporters.

