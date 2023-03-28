No Criminal Record, A Degree In Design: 5 Facts On US School Shooter

The city's chief of police identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old Nashville resident and a former student of the same school, who identified as transgender.

Audrey Hale had no previous criminal records before opening fire inside the Covenant School. According to reports, Hale graduated from Nossi College of Art with a degree in illustration and graphic design in 2022.

Audrey Hale left behind a manifesto, the police said that had maps of the Covenant School that featured entry-exit points and CCTV camera units.

The police said Audrey Hale "was prepared for a confrontation with law enforcement". The manifesto indicates that the school was only one among multiple locations where Hale had plans for mass shootings.