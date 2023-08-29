NASA's Juno Shares Stunning Close-Up Images Of Jupiter And Its Storms

Juno took this image 14,600 miles (23,500 km) above the planet's cloud tops.

Incredible images of Jupiter, resembling abstract watercolour paintings, have emerged from NASA through its Juno mission. On Monday, NASA shared stunning new images captured by Juno, which shows powerful storms around Jupiter. The spacecraft took this image 14,600 miles (23,500 km) above the planet's cloud tops.

Taking to Instagram, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration informed that the Juno spacecraft took the picture when it completed its 24th flyby of Jupiter over the planets in July 2019.

The space agency said, "Our Juno spacecraft captured storms on Jupiter's northern hemisphere here as it performed its 24th close pass of the gas giant in 2019. The spacecraft took this image 14,600 miles (23,500 km) above the planet's cloud tops."

Adding, "Juno arrived at Jupiter in 2016 and has been studying our solar system's largest planet and its moons, learning about gas giants and searching for the fundamental building blocks of life beyond Earth."

See the post here:

The picture shows storms on Jupiter in shades of blue and white. They appear in large swirling patterns with wavy patterns emerging between the circles.

Shared just a few hours ago, the picture has already garnered over 6 lakh likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with lovestruck and fire emojis. While some users called the picture "stunning," others called it " beautiful".

Commenting on the picture, a user wrote, "Gorgeous."

"Bewitchingly," another user commented on Instagram.

"Drops of Jupiter! Incredible view NASA," the third user commented.

Jupiter is composed primarily of hydrogen and helium, with traces of other gases. Stripes and a few storms dominate the colourful appearance of Jupiter, the fifth planet from the sun with a diameter of about 88,850 miles (143,000 km).

Juno has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, obtaining information about its atmosphere, interior structure, internal magnetic field and the region around it created by its internal magnetism.

